Ebonyi Man In Tears After Villagers Destroyed Father’s House, Farmlands Over Church Programme

A young man identified as Chijioke Ekpono has cried after villagers allegedly destroyed his father’s house in Agharaoza, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over church programme.

Speaking with our correspondent on Tuesday, Mr Ekpono who is in tears and agony said trouble started when the Chairman of Izzi Local Government sent security operatives to stop a crusade scheduled by the villagers to fight evil doers.

According to him, “the villagers organized a crusade in our village and the Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area sent security operatives to disrupt it and they concluded that we were the once that sent them because we were against the Pastors from coming to call people’s name in the name of fighting crime “.

“In deed, jealousy is a disease. Agharaoza village members really conspired and destroyed everything that my father laboured for throughout his life, burnt down our houses, destroyed our farmland and many other things so numerous to mention. May God come for our rescue”, he said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Chairman proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.