8.4 C
New York
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Ebonyi Man In Tears After Villagers Destroyed Father’s House, Farmlands Over Church Programme

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

A young man identified as Chijioke Ekpono has cried after villagers allegedly destroyed his father’s house in Agharaoza, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over church programme.

Speaking with our correspondent on Tuesday, Mr Ekpono who is in tears and agony said trouble started when the Chairman of Izzi Local Government sent security operatives to stop a crusade scheduled by the villagers to fight evil doers.

According to him, “the villagers organized a crusade in our village and the Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area sent security operatives to disrupt it and they concluded that we were the once that sent them because we were against the Pastors from coming to call people’s name in the name of fighting crime “.

READ ALSO  Five Storey Building Collapse In Onitsha, 3 Rescued

“In deed, jealousy is a disease. Agharaoza village members really conspired and destroyed everything that my father laboured for throughout his life, burnt down our houses, destroyed our farmland and many other things so numerous to mention. May God come for our rescue”, he said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Chairman proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra Federal Lawmaker Condemns Inclusion of Her Community in the Proposed New Orlu State without Due Consultations

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Ikenga Imo Shines, As Bill To Create Orlu State Passes First Reading In National Assembly

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports