Federation Cup: Wikki Tourists beat defending champion to qualify round 16 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Jubilation from thousands of supporters as Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi beat the defending champion Bendel Insurance 2-0 to qualified to the round of 16 of the 2024 Edition of President’s Federation Cup competition.

The match which was played at the Area 3 playing ground, Abuja on Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 where the two goals of Wikki Tourists came in the second half of the game after a first half draw.

Promise Damala got the opening goal for Wikki in the 63 minutes when he took a free kick that got the back of Insurance net few meters away from the box. While Owolabi Aremu capitalized on that situation in the 90+3 minutes when he took advantage of a defensive error and pulled the trigger that caught the Insurance keeper off guard for the second goal which sealed the victory for the Tourists until the last whistle was blown.

Coach Muhammed Azeez Audu of

Wikki Tourists FC in a post match interview expressed gratitude to God for the victory and solicit for more support to the team from all quarters.

“this is what we have prayed for and for all the remaining matches in this competition. “the boys have done marvelously well, they played to instructions and God has given us the day and we pray it will continue like that till we lift the trophy”,.

Coach Abdulaziz commended the Governor of Bauchi State, the Commissioner of Youths and Sports the Management Board of the team and the entire Bauchi people for their moral support and encouragement.

Our correspondent reports that the Bauchi giant elephant has now qualified to the next round of the Competition and will meet EFCC of Abuja who also won their match against Edel fc on a date and venue to be announced by the organizer’s as contained in a statement by WTFC Media.