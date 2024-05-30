8.4 C
Homosexual Choir Master Arrested For Defiling 10-Year-Old Boy In Ebonyi State

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

A middle aged man identified as Abraham has been arrested by security operatives in Ebonyi State after he was accused of having sex with a little boy.

In a viral video spotted by our correspondent, the man was seen confessing to the crime and said he actually killed the boy when he wanted to expose the crime.

The man said he killed the little boy through poison (sniper) which he bought at Nwezenyi village because he was afraid of being exposed.

According to Jeremiah Obaji who shared the video, “So this man here who parade as a choir master has been devourig a male teenager through the nyash, this hapless boy was entrusted in his care but this beast took advantage of the poor minor without the knowledge of the mother.”

“Story has it that he killed the boy because the boy reported it to someone.”

“There is no punishment that would be enough to avenge the death of the boy.”

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get the reaction of Ebonyi State Police Command proved abortive.

