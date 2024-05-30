Kaduna: Ensure Security Vehicles Gets To Terrorists Hide-Out- Group Urges Gov Sani – By Israel Bulus

The Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani has been urged to ensure the 150 Security Hilux Vans dolled out to combat terrorism get to the prone areas grappling with insecurity.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday and issued to newsmen by its National Chairman, Comrd. Isaac Abrack.

Recalled that Governor Uba Sani, to mark his first anniversary, had dolled out 150 Hilux Vans and 500 Motorcycles to Security agencies to fight terrorism and banditry across the State.

The professional group maintained that Sen. Uba Sani has demonstrated commitment to ensuring the safety of the people and fostering business development by commissioning the distribution of the 150 security vehicles and motorcycles to security agencies in the state, including the Kaduna State Vigilante Service.

According to him, the Northern Christians Youth Professionals, as a group at the forefront of supporting forest communities and rural dwellers living in terrorist hotspots, strongly urge the Governor to prioritize allocating these vehicles, especially the motorcycles, to the Kaduna State Vigilante Service forest units and other community-based vigilante groups who based in the Forest areas where the activities of this bandits are intended.

” This is essential to intensify the fight against terrorists hiding in our forests and to sustain these efforts with the required intensity.

” These community members are the primary victims of these attacks and are highly motivated to combat terrorism in collaboration with the armed forces. The success stories of the youths of Borno State in the Civilian Joint Task Force in 2012 and the hunters of Adamawa State in driving out Boko Haram and reclaiming several local government areas highlight the critical role local communities play in ending terrorism in Nigeria.

” In distributing this vehicle and motorcycles we, therefore urge the Governor to prioritize hot spots communities in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru, Kauru, Sanga, and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas, as the situation in some of these local government areas is so intense so much that many communities have either been completely sacked or they flee their homes at sunset to pass the nights in relatives houses and only return during the day, noting this has made life very difficult for people in such communities,” he added.

The group expressed confidence that the situation could be turned around if the vehicles and motorcycles get to the vigilantes groups who are conversant with these communities.

“As a partner in the governance of the State, the NCYP will track the distribution and use of these vehicles and motorcycles while appealing to Kaduna State citizens to continue praying for the Governor, whose inclusive leadership style is already bringing unity to the state.