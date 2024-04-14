8.4 C
Kaduna finance commissioner bags Jema’a Unity Forum’s award

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

 

Kaduna State Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Shizzer Nasara Bada, was on Saturday presented with an award of Excellence as the best ‘ Youths And Women Mobilizer’ in the Jema’a Local Government Area.

Our Correspondent reports that the award was in recognition of tremendous contribution to Youths and Women in the Local Government Area.

Hon. Haruna Daniel, who received the award in Kafanchan at New Choice Motel, on behalf of the Hon. Commissioner, said the award was a motivation factor to help consolidate the work the forum found her worthy of.

She urges the Unity forum Jema’a to exploit the open door approach and inclusive style of governance that the administration of Governor Uba Sani has introduced and partner with the state government to achieve her goal of developing the rural communities, uplifting the youths and women irrespective of tribe, party or religion affiliation.

READ ALSO  Mobilize more people to join our great party-Gov. Yusuf urges NNPP members

” There is a need to support the state Government in her quest to reduce insecurity and engage in constructive criticism as long as it’s aimed at taking the state to its next phase of development.

” I want to seize this opportunity to appreciate His Excellency, Sen. Uba Sani, for giving me yet another opportunity to contribute to my quarter under his administration, stressing this opportunity is not taken lightly and I won’t relent in giving my best until the vision and goals of this administration are realized.” She added.

The Forum’s coordinator, Ndem Bahago, noted that having trailed her contribution to human capital development, welfare, and humanitarian pursuit in Jema’a LGA and beyond, the president of Unity Forum Jema’a LGA agreed without a doubt that Mrs. Shizzer Nasara Bada is worthy of the Award, ‘Mobilizer of youths and women in Jema’a LGA’.

READ ALSO  Eid Ei-Fitr : Ex- Gov. Wamakko frees 60 Inmates in Sokoto

He said a thorough data collection was Carried out across the Local Government Council and beyond to ascertain this position. ‘That is why we are confident and pleased to present this award to her, he concluded.

