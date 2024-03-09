Soludo Has Special Interest in Water Sector — Commissioner Chukwuemeka, Says No Part Will Be Left Behind

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka has said Governor Chukwuma Soludo was on a transformative journey to connect the entire parts of the state with water supply.

The Commissioner disclosed this on Friday, March 9, during the inspection of some rehabilitated water facilities in different parts of the state.

While some of the water facilities were hitherto moribund but got revamped and modernized by the government; some others were non-existent and newly-constructed by the government, all powered with solar and adequately reticulated.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the inspected water facilities were sited at strategic locations and public places to serve and address both the specific and the general water needs of the people. Some of the inspected water projects include those sited at the Udeozo Memorial Primary School, Amaenyi; Amawbia Town Hall; Community Secondary School, Ndiukwuenu; Community Secondary School, Isuaniocha; Ojoko MPS, Nawfia; Avomimi, Enugwu-Ukwu; Uruolu village, Akwaeze; Obeledu Community/Christ the King Primary School; and Umuru village, Nnobi.

Speaking during the inspection, Commissioner Chukwuemeka said the project were in line with the vision of the Soludo-led government to make the state a livable and prosperous homeland, adding that the projects are durable and eco-friendly due to their use of solar as the primary source of power. He also explained that the projects were made to be hybrid, so that they can use alternative power source, in the case of a cloudy weather.

The Commissioner stressed on the need for the community take full and adequate ownership of the facilities, to ensure their security, functionality, sustainability. He mandated each community’s leadership to appoint few persons who will be trained on handling and taking care of the facility in their community.

He revealed that Governor Soludo gave a marching order for the resuscitation of the various water schemes and facilities across the state to ensure uninterrupted clean and portable water supply to the people of the state. This, according to him, is being done under the Private Public Community Partnership (PPCP) model, which has both the private sector, the government, and the community actively involved in the project and initiative, both in the pre-execution stage, the execution stage, and the post-execution stage (the management and maintenance) of the projects.

While giving an overview of the ongoing resuscitation of water schemes in the urban, semi-urban and rural areas of the State, the Commissioner, who said no part of the state would be left behind, explained that the state government had special interest in the Water sector, which, he said, was instrumental to the various strides so far achieved by the Ministry in various parts of the State.

Contributing, the Permanent Secretary, Anambra State Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Uzoka, advised the communities to ensure adequate security and protection of the projects and other government’s property in their areas.

She harped on the need for the community to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV ) cameras at the projects’ sites to ensure adequate monitoring of movements and protection of the projects, since government cannot be at all place at all time.

In their separate remarks, the Headmiss of the Udeozo Memorial Primary School, located inside the All Saints Church, Amaenyi, Awka, Mrs. Ngozi Otti; the Principal of the Community Secondary School Ndiukwuenu in Orumba North Local Government Area, Mrs. Ngozi Nwafor, represented by the Vice Principal, Mr. Echezona Uzoalo; and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Chairman of the the school, Mr. Emenike Oguguo, expressed their gratitude to the Soludo-led administration for prioritizing the well-being of the students by providing them with clean and potable water.

While attesting to the 24/7 functionality of the projects, the trio, who highlighted the positive impacts the water projects would have on the health and hygiene of the students, further promised to ensure the proper use and maintenance of the facilities within their schools and for the general benefits of the host communities.

On their own parts, the President of Amawbia Town Union, Engr. Godwin Aronu and the Vice President of Ndiukwuenu Community, Mr. Ejike Okoli, assured that their communities would work collaboratively with the government and other relevant stakeholders to protect the facilities.

They also highlighted the steps so far undertaken and the efforts so far made by their communities to ensure adequate maintenance and sustainability of the projects, even as they appreciated the Solution Government for initiating and completing the projects in record time, which they attested, would be of great benefits and bring an end to water scarcity in the area.

The community leaders also attested to the infrastructural facelift and the transformative impacts of the Soludo Administration in the State, while also assuring him of maximum support and prayers to help his administration succeed beyond expectation.

Among the inspection team were the Managing Director of the Anambra State Water Resource Management Agency, Hon. Ikeobi Ejiofor; the Acting Director, Water Department in the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mr. Victor Ezekwo; the Head of Information Department in the Ministry, Mrs. Azuka Offor, among others.

More photos from the inspection: