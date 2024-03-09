Kidnappers Bow to Police-Vigilante Squad During Shootout in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a daring face-off, as some kidnappers and criminal elements in Anambra State engaged a joint security patrol team comprising the police and vigilante operatives in a shootout in the State.

This came following the disruption of the activities of the ferocious kidnap gang by the joint security force who intercepted them along the Amagu—Awgbu Road in Orumba North Local Government Area of the State over the weekend.

According to a statement from the State’s Police Command, the gang members were heading towards an exit route from the State before they were intercepted by the police while on patrol and snap checks with the local vigilante operatives.

“The gang, which opened fire sporadically on sighting the patrol team, bowed to Police-Vigilante superior firepower. Two of the three vehicles the gang operated with were demobilised.

“While remnant of the gang escaped in the third vehicle, other gangsters fled into the bush on foot with bullet wounds. One Pump Action Gun was recovered during the encounter.

“Also recovered were two SUVs — One 2017 edition of Toyota Highlander with Reg No. Abuja GWA 141 KZ and one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic with Registration Number Anambra AGU 242 NQ.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that the number plates on the Mercedes Benz SUV were issued to a Toyota Sienna Spacewagon vehicle.

“Four abducted victims were rescued unhurt from the gang. Preliminary debriefings to ascertain circumstances of their abduction are ongoing.”

Reacting to the development, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, expressed his delight with the effective collaboration between the Police and the Vigilante operatives, while also commending the heroic rescue of the kidnapped persons from the gang members.

According to him, the Police will continue to work seamlessly with all relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate protection of the lives and properties, and to eradicate all vestiges of threat that may be confronting the people of the state

He also directed the transfer of the case to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit Awkuzu, while also directing the Unit to deploy its expertise in tracking down and arrest the fleeing gang members.

Recall that a Police-led Joint Security Force, in February 19, 2024, similarly busted a camp of some criminal elements in Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area of the State, where they were camping to enforce sit-at-home and indulge in car snatching, kidnapping and other crimes through which they were torment the residents of the State, until their dislodgement by the joint security force.