Senator Ubah’s Account Hacked by Scammers, Recovered Hours Later

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The WhatsApp account of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has been recovered few hours after it was reportedly hacked by scammers.

Recall that Senator Ubah, over the weekend lost control of his WhatsApp account, as scammers swopped on him.

The account was, however, recovered at about 7.pm on Sunday, after, from when he re-took the control and resumed chatting.

Announcing this in a short message shared through his social media handles, Senator Ubah warned against anyone transacting or indulging in any monetary deal with anyone using his phone number or name without first confirming its authenticity from him.

“I would like to inform you that at 7:00PM of Sunday March 10, 2024, my hacked WhatsApp account was successfully recovered. I apologize for any inconvenience or confusion that may have been caused during this time.

“Please, be cautious of any suspicious messages or activities that may have occurred while my account was compromised. If you received any unusual messages or requests from my account please disregard them and do not engage with them, especially requests for money transfers.

“The security agencies have been fully briefed and are on top of the situation.

“Please, no one should transfer any money or perform any monetary transaction without confirming from me.

“Also, note that all chats sent from my WhatsApp account as from 7:00PM of Sunday, March 10, 2024 are from me.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this time,” Senator Ubah wrote on his social media handles.