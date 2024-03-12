In Anambra, Police Arrest Two, As Fleeing Gunmen Fall into Ditch, Vehicles, Riffle Recovered

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Some armed hoodlums, on Tuesday, fell into ditch with their vehicle while they were escaping from the joint operatives of the Anambra State Police Command and the local vigilante, who gave them a hot chase.

According to statement from the State’s Police Command, the incident happened at Awka-Etiti in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, where the joint security operatives (during their routine patrol) accosted the heavily-armed gang as they were on a yet-to-be unravelled mission.

“The joint security team chased the hoodlums until the vehicle they were in ran into a ditch. After a shootout, two members of the gang were arrested while four AK-47 rifles with 219 rounds of ammunition were recovered. Also recovered were one Toyota Highlander SUV with Reg. No. Lagos GGE 408 GZ,” the statement read.

The statement also added that another joint security team comprising the police and the local vigilante similarly intercepted a Toyota Venza Car, with Reg. No. Lagos EKY 746 JB, at Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled when he sighted the joint security team, while 34 live catridges were recovered from the vehicle after a thorough search.

According to the statement, in his reaction to the development, the Anambra State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who provided operational guidance to the Joint Team throughout both operations, also praised all personnel involved, for their discipline and operational effectiveness; even as he also directed the Rapid Response Squad at Awkuzu to take over investigation of both cases that appear related.

“The Commissioner has vowed that Anambra State will be made too hot for any criminal gang to operate, except they are ready to meet their waterloo,” the statement concluded.