Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria, release of all kidnapped victims – Kagarko LG boss urges Muslims

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Executive Chairman of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State has called for a special prayer for the nation’s peaceful coexistence and the safe release of all kidnapped victims.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who is the Islamic spiritual leader in Nigeria, had on Sunday declared (Monday) March 11, 2024, as the first day of Ramadan.

Nasara in a statement signed on Tuesday and issued to newsmen in Kaduna, calls on the entire Muslim faithful to use the holy month to offer prayers for peace, development, and prosperity of the country.

According to him, “Ramadan, as one of the pillars of Islam, provides an opportunity for spiritual cleansing and devotion through supplication and worship.”

He urged clerics to emphasize peaceful co-existence, unity, and piety, throughout the month-long fast and beyond.”

While decrying the alarming rate of abductions of vulnerable citizens in Kaduna, state, the Kagarko LG chairman urged Kaduna citizens to support the State Government led by Governor Uba Sani to solve the State’s problems.

” There was a need to put all hands on deck to support the Government and the Military in ensuring the Kuriga’s Primary and Secondary School students, Gonin Gora, and other kidnapped victims are released and reunited with their families.

Kaduna is facing another round of challenges that requires the masses’ support towards their leaders to overcome all the challenges in the Country.

He urged the Muslim faithful to use the Month of Ramadan to exemplify God’s virtues by showing love, and empathy as well as seeking forgiveness at all times.