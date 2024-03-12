RAF Foundations doles out cash to over 100 Almajiris with disabilities in Kaduna

8.4 C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
N/West
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Rachael Averik Foundation (RAF), a non-governmental organization has shared N10,000 cash to over 100 Almajiris with people living with disabilities around Kano Road Mosque in Kaduna as Ramadan gifts.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Rachael Averik in an interview with newsmen on Friday, said the gesture was specifically to assist them go through the fasting period with something ‘substantial’ to begin with and to also mark the International Women’s Day (IWD) Celebration of 2024, tagged; #InspireInclusion.

She explained that she decided to align with the theme “inspiringly and inclusive” to reach out to WIDOWS and LESS PRIVILEGED WOMEN with financial assistance.

According to her, there was a need to show love as the masses were in dire need of assistance in this hard time to ameliorate their suffering.

“This was done out of love for humanity to ease the daily hardship in the holy month of Ramadan”.

Averik implores the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for the restoration of peace in Kaduna State and for the country in general to prosper.

She, therefore, challenged others to follow in alleviating the plight of vulnerable Nigerians.

Some spectators commended the Founder and described her gesture as unparalleled and worthy of emulation.

The beneficiaries who could not hide their tears, expressed gratitude and prayed for God’s protection and more opportunities for her to continue serving humanity.

