Imo : Graduate Commits Suicide Over Economic Hardship

Suspected national economic hardship has consumed a 30- years old Imo State graduate of Architecture from the Federal Polytechnics Nekede Nerus Elemamba, who committed suicide by hanging self without any traceable written note or cogent reason for committing the sacrilege.

The body of Nerus Elemamba was found dangling in his room on Monday evening in his village in Umuohii, Oboama community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

This is after he had participated in the day’s village manual labour earlier carried out by his peers.

A source said that the deceased who studied Architecture in school didn’t show any sign of depression.

The source said “the young man, Nerus, is from Umuohii Village in Oboama Ezinihitte Mbaise Imo State. He took his own life yesterday’s ( Monday) evening.

” Reason for his action is unknown to anybody.

“He is a graduate of Architecture from the Federal polytechnic in Nekede. Until yesterday ( Monday) Morning, he was very healthy and participated in the village youth Manual labour.

” Later that same yesterday (Monday) evening he body was found hanging in his bedroom.”