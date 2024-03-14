8.4 C
Again, Terrorists Kill One, Abduct Eight Women In Kaduna Community

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Terrorists on Tuesday night, launched another attack on Banono Angwaku community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one Christopher Zamani, injuring another person, and abducting eight Women.

The eight women were identified as Kauna Fidelis, Tina Bulus, Alice Joshua, Sarah Micah, Janet Amos, Martha Peter, Rita Joefrey, and Favour Ado.

A resident of the LG, Dauda Manyu, who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent on Thursday in Kaduna, said the terrorists also stole money, two motorcycles, food items, and other valuables.

He said they invaded the village around 10 p.m.

The attack came barely 48 hours after 61 villagers were abducted in the Buda community of the same Kajuru Local Government Area.

Kajuru and Chikun LGs had in recent two weeks become the hotbed of kidnapping, causing tension in the state.

Dauda explained that no contact has been established with the 61 locals abducted on Sunday night in the Buda community.

He said, “The only solution to this kidnapping spree is for the government to engage the local hunters and collaborate with the military to comb our forest. There is a need to mount 24-hour surveillance on cattle routes because that’s their route.

“The people are going through hard times coupled with the hard economy in the country. These terrorist activities pose great challenges to our farmers, no one can access their land to farm peacefully in the coming rainy season.

“How do we surmount the hunger that has grappled our country? The government and the military must be sincere and devise means of tackling these challenges immediately.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, asked our reporter to send a text message, but as of the time of filing this report, he had not responded.

One Killed, Vehicle Vandalized, As Gunmen Attack Ebonyi LG Council Chairman

