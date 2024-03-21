Loyalists Lament, As President Tinubu Abandons Support Groups After Election Victory

A political support group that worked for the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of Nigeria has decried abandonment after the election victory.

The group identified as Farmers Movement For Jagaba 2023 accused the President of appointing members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party in positions to spite the supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group’s National Coordinator, Rilwan Ahmed on Tuesday stated that the “Support Groups, PCC (Presidential Campaign Council) Members and foot soldiers of Asiwaju are not useless as you all may think.”

Also he added that they had cooked and it would be a great sin to stop them from eating the food when it was ready, warning that another election is in three years and that they will remind everyone about President Tinubu’s failed reward system.

Part Ahmed ‘statement read:

“President Bola Tinubu and his groups of Generals who had direct interactions with supporters and foot soldiers prior to his emergence as the candidate of our party and later president of Nigeria have all abandoned their now used and dumped supporters.

“Didn’t they say power corrupt absolutely? No wonder power has made them forget their much talked about reward system.

“(Abiodun) Faleke, (Simon) Lalong who were at the helm of the affairs of the presidential campaign, who directly worked with those supporters, who today have been neglected after much assurance during the eve of election deserve every shame Nigerians are directing to those neglected supporters.

“It is now of concern and more disgraceful that the generals who were directly interacting with the president and his supporters have been shielding its members from getting their rewards from President Tinubu.

“Our bamboo has worked and it is worrisome and disappointing that none of our known soldiers have been appointed into ministries, departments, and agencies. Even though we heard the ministerial list was for the highest bidder, reason we have the worst cabinet since 1999.”

“It is very unfortunate that Faleke and Lalong who oversaw the activities of Support Groups and Presidential Campaign Council members are shying from pressing the reward system buttons, or has the sudden power let go of those buttons promised?”

“It is also thought-provoking seeing the president appointing members of the PDP and Labour Party to spite APC supporters because of Wike who never believed in this struggle during the pre-primaries, or was it not after he lost primaries to Atiku and was dropped as his running mate that he joined the struggle?

“He even boasted that he single-handedly appointed minister of petroleum and two other ministers.”

“I think Wike will deliver Nigeria to him in 2027,” Ahmed said. “The same President went to Kaduna during a campaign to beg Mallam to work with him after the government was formed. He turned around to disgrace the same man that took a bullet for him during the election to the extent that northern leaders challenged his audacity and called him out but stuck to Asiwaju. What went wrong with our beloved Asiwaju???

“Many may be surprised that 90 percent of those who worked for Tinubu’s success are children of nobody that also like to become somebody without knowing anybody. The slogan then was that Asiwaju rewards loyalty.

“We’ve seen sons and daughters of president’s friends being appointed into political offices they never worked for, or who would tell us where they were when we were all tussling under the sun and in the rain for Asiwaju’s victory.

“Support Groups, PCC Members, and foot soldiers of Asiwaju are not as useless as you all may think. We have cooked and it will be a great sin to stop us from eating from the food we have cooked.”

“Election is in two years and we will remind everyone about your failed reward system,” the statement partly read.

The group also accused President Tinubu and Shettima of rewarding undeserving individuals and politicians who have no value.

It also slammed the President for allegedly appointing only people from Lagos, Osun, and Rivers states that embraced opposition parties and never delivered victory for his emergence, saying that the percentages are for everyone to see.