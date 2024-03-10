8.4 C
Op-ed: Honouring the Legacy of Herbert Wigwe – By Pelumi Olajengbesi

Guest Viewpoint

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

In the wake of the unexpected and tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe, the esteemed former leader of Access Bank, our hearts weigh heavy as we reflect on the profound impact of this extraordinary individual.

Tuning into the Night of Tribute organized in his honor, the heartfelt testimonials from various speakers shed light on Herbert Wigwe’s remarkable journey and his unwavering commitment to humanity. Each narrative painted a vivid portrait of a man whose life was dedicated to leaving a positive imprint on everyone he encountered, regardless of his esteemed corporate stature.

Beyond his role in the corporate world, Herbert was renowned for his genuine kindness and compassion. Interactions with colleagues, friends, and strangers alike were characterized by warmth and sincerity, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

During his tenure at Access Bank, Herbert’s leadership transcended mere financial success. He was a champion of mentorship and empowerment, emphasizing the importance of lifting others up alongside personal achievement.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Herbert was a philanthropist at heart. His generosity and dedication to addressing societal issues touched countless lives, embodying his belief in the power of collective action for meaningful change.

As we grapple with the loss of Herbert Wigwe, let us move beyond mourning to celebrate the positive impact he had on the world. Let his example inspire us to live lives of purpose, compassion, and service to others, echoing his kindness and generosity in our own actions.

Though Herbert may no longer walk among us, his spirit lives on in the countless lives he touched and the enduring legacy he forged. Let us honor his memory not only through remembrance but also by actively continuing his work and striving for a world where goodness prevails and every individual is valued and uplifted.

In the spirit of Herbert’s own rallying cry, “Let’s live for good,” let us not merely echo these words but embody them, ensuring that his vision of a better world becomes a reality for generations to come.

***Olajengbesi, a Legal Practitioner and the Managing Partner at Law Corridor, is a human rights activist

ENDS***

