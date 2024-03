On Monday today at Miracle lodge, an Abia State University student who signed out on friday was shot by a suspected cult group.

According to a source, the victim escaped man haunt by the cult group but sadly was killed in the early hours of Monday.

Before the press time, the body is yet to be taken to the mortuary.

During the shooting scene, ABSU Students ran for their safety and called for security men.

