Gov Mohammed wants FG approval on firearms for Road Safety 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Dr Bala Mohammed has strongly advocated for the provision of heavy firearms to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to protect themselves against any resistance, attack and treat by the vehicles operator’s.

The governor made call when he received in audience the 20 students led by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Commandant of FRSC Command and Staff College, Chidi Ebere B. Nwonta Esq on a curtesy visit at Government House, Wednesday in Bauchi. Noted the significant role being played by the Commission in preventing and raducing the rate of accidents in County.

Mohammed, said “If the FRSC provided with heavy firearms, they will protect themselves against any form of attack, harassment or intimidation from the members of the public particularly the roads users for committing offences.

According to the governor, the Road Safety personnel’s were the only federal government law enforcement agency that have not been permitted to use firearms in the country.

The former FCT minister, assured the Commander and his entourage team that, “I’ll personally advocate for firearms approval from the federal government to gives you permission to start using it for your safety protection while on duty.

The governor also used the occasion to request for establishment of new FRSC outpost in Dass LGA as well as collaborating to revive the delapidated one’s across the state.

He further disclosed that plan is underway to restructure the Bauchi State Road Traffic Agency BAROTA to enhances its overall uptimal performance.

Earlier in his speech, Assistant Corps Marshal Chidi Ebere B. Nwonta Esq said the aims of the visit was to poster and build a synergy between the FRSC and Bauchi State Government in reducing the rate of accidents by the road users.

He explained that the 20 drawn from the six geopolitical zone selected Bauchi for their study tour as part of their six months course 2 of the Corps.

He therefore solicit for more stronger partnership with government as well as inclusion to give out professional advises whenever its emback on new roads constructions in the state.

Our correspondent also reports that the entourage pay a similar visit to the Emir of Bauchi were the seek for his blessings and were recieved by the Galadiman Bauchi, Alh Sa’idu Ibrahim Jahun who personally appreciated the students for choosing Bauchi and wishing them a successful event.