Tuesday, February 13, 2024
EFCC Arrests Two for Currency Racketeering in Abuja

Crime
EFCC Headquarters

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC,  on Tuesday,  February 13, 2024 arrested two suspected money racketeers,  Adigun Johnson,  an Ordinary National Diploma,  OND,  graduate of Public Administration and James Friday an artisan  at a  nightclub in Wuse Area of Abuja.

The suspects were arrested with the sum of N3, 480,000.00 (Three Million Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira), in their possession and three Point of Sale POS machines which they allegedly used to carry out their activities.

Their arrest followed surveillance and intelligence by operatives of the EFCC on currency abuse and mutilation.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

