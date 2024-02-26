Alleged N1m Bribe: Uzodimma’s Adviser, Nwakanma In Police Net

The Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Land Recovery , Paschal Nwakanma appears to be on hot seat following all manner of petitions against him.

This however had led to his purported arrest last Friday February 23 arrested by Imo Police Command. over issues allegedly bothering on fraud.

Some of the allegations against him included, use of extra police men in discharge of his duties as against the number assigned to him by the Government.

Alleged collection of One million Naira bribe from a member of Imo Hotelliers Association.

This is even as Umuowa Autonomous Community in Orlu LGA was said to have concluded arrangements to petition same S.A on Land Recovery, accusing him of compelling Traders in the Community’s plaza to vacate their Shops while the subject matter is pending before the High Court Owerri.

One of the leaders of the Umuowa Autonomous Community who would not want his name in Print hinted newsmen that one of the former Appointees of Governor Uzodinma who is not in good terms with their Traditional Ruler,HRM, Eze Magnus Duruigbo engaged the services of Nwakanma to cause commotion in the Community even when the issues concerning the said Lands and Shops were before the Owerri High Court.

Aside the foregoing,Ken Njamanze had also petitioned him over alleged Land fraud in Owerri Town.

However, available Information revealed that though the said Paschal Nwakanma popularly known as the Dumdum was released after Two hours following the intervention of thy State Government but Government is worried following series of petitions against the him from Imo People.

A source from the Government House hinted that Governor may relieve him of his appointment given series of heavy allegations against his person.

The Imo Hoteliers Association was said to have petitioned Gov. Hope Uzodinma over what it described as assault, defamation of character and intimidation of one of its members, Mr Magnus Awarzi.

The petition, signed by the association’s Chairman, Mr Chima Chukwunyere, and other executive members, was made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Chukwunyere said that Awarzi, the Chief Executive Officer of Magnesium Hotels, Owerri, was accosted by Mr Paschal Nwakama, a former Special Assistant to the governor on land recovery for alleged trespass.

He said that Nwakama eventually forcefully and wrongfully collected the sum of one million naira from Awarzi in the guise that the state government would pardon his alleged trespass after he paid the sum.

He further noted when Awarzi repeatedly demanded a receipt for the payment, Nwakama returned the money and got the police to arrest and detain Awarzi for allegedly attempting to offer him a bribe.

The police however, granted Awarzi bail after confirming that he was not guilty as claimed.

Chukwunyere described the circumstances surrounding Awarzi’s arrest as illegal, adding that Nwakama was impersonating the state government as he and other members of the governor’s expanded executive council had been relieved of their duties shortly before he approached Awarzi.

He further alleged defamation of character and intimidation of Awarzi, acts which he said were intended to tarnish his reputation and credibility as well as those of the association.

He urged Governor Uzodinma to take decisive action by investigating the incident and collaborating with relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that legal actions are taken against Nwakama and any of his possible cohorts.

The association urged the governor to investigate the report, implement stricter security measures to prevent recurrence of defamation and intimidation of its members as well as raise awareness within the government appointees about the importance of ethics in the discharge of their duties.

The NHA members firmly believed that these actions are in clear violation of the law and go against the principles of justice, fairness and respect to individual rights and pledged to pursue justice for member in court, if necessary urgent action is not taken by the governor to address this illegality, defamation of character and intimidation.

However,at the time of filing this report impartial Observers was not in the know of the particular issue that launched him in the police net for hours but an unconfirmed source hinted newsmen that it must not be unconnected with the alleged increased number of police men he engaged in his work which was above the assigned number.

Meanwhile,effort made to reach the said Paschal Nwakanma to hear his own side of the story proved abortive as his phone was switched off at the time of filing this report.