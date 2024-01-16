Newly Sworn in DC Coordinator Pledge To Prioritize Security, Development

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The newly sworn in Coordinator of Ebonyi Development Center DC, Destiny Uchenna Nwodom, has pledge to prioritise Security, Human and infrastructural development in his development center.

Nwodom disclosed this to newsmen at a reception held, shortly after his inaugural ceremony in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

According to the new Ebonyi DC Coordinator, “We are going to have complete paradigm shift. We will prioritize 3 things; Security, Human Development and Infrastructural development.

“We are going to step down those policies/ Charter of Needs down to the local area of my development center,

so I am going to make sure that i effectively carry out those policies”, he said.

Nwodom expressed appreciation to God for the privilege given him. He thanked the Governor for been youth friendly while congratulating him for the victory secured at the supreme court of Nigeria. He equally thanked the Chairman, Ebonyi local government area, Barr. Chinedu Uburu and other Stakeholders of the Development Center.

Speaking further, he encouraged youths who feel they ought to have been part of those appointed, to be patient that they will receive divine appointment. He urged them to join him to build Ebonyi Development Center to amiable heights.