8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Newly Sworn in DC Coordinator Pledge To Prioritize Security, Development

S/East
New Coordinator, Ebonyi Development Center, Destiny Nwodom
New Coordinator, Ebonyi Development Center, Destiny Nwodom

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki
The newly sworn in Coordinator of Ebonyi Development Center DC, Destiny Uchenna Nwodom, has pledge to prioritise Security, Human and infrastructural development in his development center.
Nwodom disclosed this to newsmen at a reception held, shortly after his inaugural ceremony in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.
According to the new Ebonyi DC Coordinator, “We are going to have complete paradigm shift. We will prioritize 3 things; Security, Human Development and Infrastructural development.
“We are going to step down those policies/ Charter of Needs down to the local area of my development center,
so I am going to make sure that i effectively carry out those policies”, he said.
Nwodom expressed appreciation to God for the privilege given him. He thanked the Governor for been youth friendly while congratulating him for the victory secured at the supreme court of  Nigeria. He equally thanked the Chairman, Ebonyi local government area, Barr. Chinedu Uburu and other Stakeholders of the  Development Center.
Speaking further, he encouraged youths who feel they ought to have been part of those appointed, to be patient that they will receive divine appointment. He urged them to join him to build Ebonyi Development Center to amiable heights.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Lead By Example, Move Ebonyi DC To Greater Heights – Chinedu Uburu
Next article
Armed bandits attack military camp in Katsina, loot houses, destroy vehicles

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Constituent Laments As Imo PDP Reps Member, Others Yet To Distribute Bola Tinubu's Christmas Rice Gift

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.