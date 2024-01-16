Armed bandits attack military camp in Katsina, loot houses, destroy vehicles

A heavily armed bandit gang wielding sophisticated weapons including AK-47 rifles, has attacked a joint military camp at Nahuta village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina.
A security source from the camp disclosed the details of the incident to Channels Television on Monday.
The hoodlums destroyed vehicles and some valuables during the assault, the source confirmed.
Although no life was lost, the source explained that the personnel attached to the camp succeeded in repelling the attack even though the bandits outweighed them.