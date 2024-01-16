8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Lead By Example, Move Ebonyi DC To Greater Heights – Chinedu Uburu

S/East
Ebonyi Council Boss, Barr. Uburu, New Coordinator, Nwodom and other dignitaries
Ebonyi Council Boss, Barr. Uburu, New Coordinator, Nwodom and other dignitaries

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Executive Chairman Ebonyi Local Government Area, Ebonyi state, Barr. Chinedu Augustine Uburu, have charged the newly sworn in Coordinator of Ebonyi Development Center(DC) to lead by example and move the DC to greater heights.

Barr. Chinedu Uburu gave the charge at a reception in honour of the new Coordinator Ebonyi DC, Mr Destiny Uchenna Nwodom in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

Destiny Nwodom is one of the newly sworn in Coordinators of 64 Development centers(DC), by Gov Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Hon Uburu while congratulating Nwodom, thanked God for the occasion and also appreciated Gov. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi state for approving the appointment of Coordinators in all the 64 Development centers of Ebonyi state.

READ ALSO  Constituent Laments As Imo PDP Reps Member, Others Yet To Distribute Bola Tinubu's Christmas Rice Gift

In separate speeches, Commissioner for Local Govt and Chieftaincy Matters Hon. Stephen Uchenna Igwe, and Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, Ebonyi state, Hon. Paul Awo Nwobashi thanked God for the privilege given to Nwodom to serve as the new Ebonyi DC Coordinator, Ebonyi state. They equally encouraged him to work with the Ebonyi local government Chairman and Stakeholders to move Ebonyi to greater heights.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Humanitarian Ministry, Miscarriage Of Justice: CNPP, CSOs Caution Against Undermining Investigation, Call for Probe Of A’Court Judges
Next article
Newly Sworn in DC Coordinator Pledge To Prioritize Security, Development

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bank Saved, As Fire Razes Items Worth Multimillion Naira in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.