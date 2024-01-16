Lead By Example, Move Ebonyi DC To Greater Heights – Chinedu Uburu

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Executive Chairman Ebonyi Local Government Area, Ebonyi state, Barr. Chinedu Augustine Uburu, have charged the newly sworn in Coordinator of Ebonyi Development Center(DC) to lead by example and move the DC to greater heights.

Barr. Chinedu Uburu gave the charge at a reception in honour of the new Coordinator Ebonyi DC, Mr Destiny Uchenna Nwodom in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

Destiny Nwodom is one of the newly sworn in Coordinators of 64 Development centers(DC), by Gov Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Hon Uburu while congratulating Nwodom, thanked God for the occasion and also appreciated Gov. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi state for approving the appointment of Coordinators in all the 64 Development centers of Ebonyi state.

In separate speeches, Commissioner for Local Govt and Chieftaincy Matters Hon. Stephen Uchenna Igwe, and Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, Ebonyi state, Hon. Paul Awo Nwobashi thanked God for the privilege given to Nwodom to serve as the new Ebonyi DC Coordinator, Ebonyi state. They equally encouraged him to work with the Ebonyi local government Chairman and Stakeholders to move Ebonyi to greater heights.