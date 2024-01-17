8.4 C
New Anambra NSCDC commandant talks tough against insecurity 

S/East
New Anambra NSCDC commandant talks tough against insecurity 
New Anambra NSCDC commandant talks tough against insecurity 

Published:

Reading time: 3 min.

LATEST NEWS

By Chuks Eke
The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, has ordered the deployment  of Olatunde A. Maku as  the new Commandant in charge of the NSCDC in Anambra State.
The posting follows the redeployment of the immediate past Commandant Michael Ogar to the National Headquarters for other engagements.
In a press statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the state NSCDC, Okadigbo Edwin, NSCDC said “The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, in an administrative reshuffling for operational effectiveness has ordered the deployment of Commandant of Corps, Olatunde A. Maku as the new Commandant in charge of Anambra State.
“This posting follows the redeployment of Commandant Michael Ogar who earlier assumed office in  December, 2023 to the National Headquarters for other engagements”.
“Immediately after the handing and taking over ceremony on Tuesday, Mr Maku the 17th substantive state Commandant promised to lead by example in mobilising the entire officers and men to serve with integrity, empathy, respect and understanding towards achieving effective crime control in the protection of life together with  property of all Anambra residents”.
“Under his leadership, the new State Commandant said he would bring his immense experience in  administration, operations and leadership to bear in consolidating and improving on the operational strategies put in place  to make Anambra State a more secured state for other states to envy.”
Edwin added that with the support of the state government, sister security agencies, relevant stakeholders and the general public, the NSCDC will excel in its determination to deliver on its mandate in the protection of critical national assets and Infrastructure.
The statement added that Maku was born on August 25, 1973 in Ikare – Akoko town, Akoko North – East LGA Ondo State and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc Hons) in Sociology from Ondo State University now Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti in 1995.
It said Maku enlisted  into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as a Deputy Superintendent of Corps in January, 2004, he has served in various capacities and attended Courses in the line of duty.
“The new NSCDC state helmsman  has held many positions and served in seven state Commands including National Headquarters Abuja.
“Accordingly, Maku was an Admin officer in Reports / Procurement Unit, Administration Department, National Headquarters Abuja from 2023 to 2004, thereafter as a Store Officer NSCDC NHQ Area 8, and Wuse , Zone 5, Abuja from 2004 to 2005.
“He was transferred to FCT Command Abuja where he worked as the 2ic Private Guard Company ( PGC) Department from 2005 till 2006. He was appointed  the Divisional Officer in charge of Bwari Division FCT Command in 2006, elevated to  Head,  Department Of  Intelligence and Investigation  FCT Command in 2007, thereafter  redeployed to Anambra State where he served as 2ic Operations Department in 2007.
“He was later transferred to Nasarawa State Command and made  Officer in charge of Taskforce on Traffic Decongestion along  Maraba – Keffi road from 2007 to 2008,  Divisional Officer, Gadabuke LGA in 2008, Divisional Officer, Keffi Division from  2012 till 2013. Comdt. Maku pinched his tent as Area Commander, Lafia Area Command in 2013,  Area Commander,  Akwanga Area Command in 2013 before returning as the Divisional Officer in charge of Eggon Divisional office in 2014. In 2015 he served as the
Divisional officer in charge  of  Wamba Divisional office Nasarawa State.
He was recalled at the State Headquarters Lafia and appointed HOD(  head of Department ) Technical Services,  Department  Nasarawa State in 2015.
He was redeployed back to Akwanga Area Command as the Area Commander, thereafter  moved  to Enugu State Command in 2016.
“From Enugu State Command, Maku was posted to Benue State in 2017 and was assigned the responsibility of heading( HOD) Pension and Insurance Department, Makurdi, Benue State, he proceeded to FCT Command on transfer and served as HOD Pension and Veterans Department from 2017 to 2018.
“Maku rose through the ranks till he was promoted to the rank of Commandant of Corps in 2022 , and was sent  to NSCDC Zone O , Zonal Command , Markudi, Benue State before his  recent appointment as NSCDC  Anambra Stare Commandant in 2024.
“He has attended so many  trainings and  courses some of which are Basic Weapon Handling Techniques and range classification  at 172 Guards Battalion Nigerian Army ( Benue)  2007, Effective Monitoring of Private Guard Company PGC Course 2006, Abuja, Human Right Course  Abuja, 2006, Security Management Course ,Abuja 2006, Senior Officer Training course at Civil Defence Academy Sauka , Abuja 2006, and Violence free Election Manage course , Abuja, 2006.
“The New State Commandant is  a Christian, happily married and blessed with children,” the statement added.

