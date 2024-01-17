Jigawa govt vows taking legal action against violators of misused J- care funds- Gov Namadi

Malam Umar Namadi said the government would not hesitate in taking any action in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and the law who divert or illegally enrich themselves with public funds on assign public responsibility regardless of his status.

According to him, “We have already promised the people of JIgawa State that we would do this type of investigation on J-Cares and in Fadama and types of it.”.

The governor maintained that “as far as we are concerned, we are serving the people, and any action or conduct that would negatively affect the lives of our people, we would not allow it.”.

“So any person or group of people found wanting in the cause of their engagements of responsibilities would be punished according to the relevant laws, so I want to assure you that all the recommendations would be implemented to the fullest.”.

He added that the time taken, which was almost five to six months to complete this assignment, shows that the committee members did a very good job.

“Your appointment and the assignment you gave were based on trust and merit. I thank you sincerely for the job well done. I’m assuring you that all your recommendations will be implemented to the fullest.”

“The committee earlier submitted an entry report; we asked them to go and complete the exercise in totality and have now submitted this report. I have confidence in the committee members that the report highlighted all the necessary information and recommendations. I want to assure you that we are going to implement all the recommendations to the fullest.”.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the committee, who is the chief of staff to the governor, Senator Mustapha Makama, said the committee was inaugurated by the governor on July 18, 2023. The committee had done a very meticulous job.

The committee chairman noted that the committee has gone around all parts of the state and done a lot of investigation and review of the whole project, which we have been able to verify.

Senator Mustapha Makama stated that “areas where there are infractions were well noted in the committee. Also, areas where there is need to improve have been noted inclusively in the report.”.

“And more importantly, where there are identified infractions, appropriate punitive measures have been recommended to his excellency. The persons involved had been fully identified, and they had been very captured in our report to be presented to his excellency”.

He therefore thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to give their contributions towards ensuring good governance in the state.