Imo Reps Member Rues Betrayals, Plot To Eliminate Him In 2023

A three-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon Chike John Okafor says his path in 2022 and 2023 were strewn with betrayals from political allies, friends and even beneficiaries of his empowerment programmes with the most nauseating being the plot to eliminate him.

Hon Okafor, who represents Ehime Mbano/Ihitte-Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency, took to his Facebook Page to voice his regrets over the actions of people he came to their rescue and even helped to advance in politics and business but who turned around to stab him at the back.

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Food Security and Nutrition, he had thought he had learnt and known so much to last him a lifetime until the years 2022 and 2023 when the good, the bad and the very ugly pockmarked his life.

The federal legislator, who regained his seat through the courts disclosed that those he helped put food on their tables and those he ate together on same table publicly spoke evil against him during the two years.

He said they plotted and conspired against him to the extent that people would think they never had communion on same table.

The Crown Prince of Umuokeh Ancient Kingdom in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State stated that even those he built houses for convened meetings in those houses to plot on how to crush him, adding that even those he rallied resources together to offer medical treatment to that kept them or their loved ones alive today were part of the conspiracies.

Hon Okafor further revealed that the conspirators went as far as pulling the trigger on the eve of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly poll to eliminate him in Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area.

The former banker-turned politician said the most heartbreaking is that those he believes genuinely loved and cared for him have never till date reached him to sympathize with him signaling that they might have been part of the plot to assassinate him.

The economist declared that the arm of flesh truly failed him in 2022 and 2023 even as he recalled that there were those who remained true to the friendship and brotherhood without counting the costs or returns.

Such people, he said, stood by and with him, watched his back and fought his fights as if they were their fights.

Hon Okafor also noted of a different set of people who he had wronged and those he never knew or met so could not have done any favours to but who allowed themselves to be used by God to offer him assistance.

He took solace in the fact that without wars and battles there would not be victory and in the immortal words of Kent M.Keith who once wrote; “”People are often unreasonable, irrational, and self-centered. Forgive them anyway,

“If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish ulterior motives. Be kind anyway, If you are successful, you will win some unfaithful friends and some genuine enemies. Succeed anyway,

“If you are honest and sincere, people may deceive you. Be honest and sincere anyway,

“What you spend years creating, others could destroy overnight. Create anyway,

“If you find serenity and happiness, some may be jealous. Be happy anyway,The good you do today will often be forgotten. Do good anyway,

“Give the best you have, and it will never be enough. Give your best anyway, In the final analysis, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway”