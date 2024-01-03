8.4 C
How Imo State Indigene Jamachi Smashed U.S.A Scholastic Assessment Test

How Imo State Indigene Jamachi, Smashed U.S.A Scholastic Assessment Test
How Imo State Indigene Jamachi, Smashed U.S.A Scholastic Assessment Test

An Imo state student Jamachi Osuji has smashed the USA Scholastic Assessment Test SAT with an aggregate score of 1520 out of 1600 during the December 2023 edition.

SAT is an International exam where 12th grade which is equivalent to Senior Secondary graduands are tested in English and Mathematics.

Jamachi, a 16 year old and a past student of Government Secondary school Owerri was also the highest Jamb scorer in the 2023 Joint Admission Matriculation Examination JAMB and was rated the highest in South East with a score of 339 which feat attracted so many personalities that offered to support his academic pursuit through scholarships.

Jamachi is currently seeking admission in a reputable University in the United States to study Robotics Engineering.

It’s noteworthy that a very reputable University in the United States has also offered to admit him in his chosen course of study.

Jamachi is popular for his outstanding academic performance through dint of hard work and dedication to studies which aided his academic success and it is worth emulating.

