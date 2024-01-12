Persistent Gridlock: Anambra Police Commissioner Sacrifices Night Sleep to Repair Failed Road Portions

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a commendable demonstration of commitment and hands-on leadership, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, over the midweek, sacrificed his night sleep to ease the traffic congestion on Zik’s Avenue within the Awka capital territory, by repairing the failed portions of the road overnight.

The Commissioner, who had observed the persistent gridlock encountered on the road by motorists took a decisive action to alleviate it and therefore directed the Command’s Works Department to immediately carry out palliative repair on the failed portions of the road.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the palliative repair operation, which was carried out with precision on Wednesday night, was also supervised by the CP.

Information made available to this reporter further revealed that the CP had earlier embarked on an extensive patrol across different parts of the State, including Ichida, Neni, Agulu, Nise, as well as Azigbo, Osumenyi, among other parts of Nnewi South Local Government Area, and concluding it at Amawbia.

The CP was said to have invested over two hours at the busy Amawbia Roundabout axis of the Zik’s Avenue, personally managing traffic, showcasing his concern and commitment to mitigating congestion for commuters.

While managing the traffic, CP Adeoye’s vigilance extended beyond traffic control, as he identified a bottleneck on the lane from Amawbia to Awka. And upon investigation, he discovered that some failed portions of the road were responsible for causing standstill, which prompted him to authorize immediate palliative repair of the sections. He consequently allocated funds for the immediate execution of the project and ensured the swift procurement of necessary materials for the job.

Strategically executed on Wednesday night during low traffic periods, the repair yielded rapid results, as motorists on, Thursday, were pleasantly surprised to find the once-failed road sections repaired and smooth, while the usual traffic challenges miraculously disappeared. This moved one of the eyewitnesses and shop owners to express admiration and commendation for the CP Adeoye’s efforts by presenting a carton of bottled water to him and his team.

When contacted by this reporter, CP Adeoye who expressed his humility, explained that the primary objective behind his action was to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, considering it a fundamental aspect of public safety and convenience. He also noted that addressing community concerns is not merely a responsibility but a commitment Anambra State Police Command takes seriously.

Speaking further, CP Adeoye commended the dedicated efforts of his team in promptly achieving the task, highlighting that the initiative reflects the unwavering commitment of the State’s Police Command to actively engage with the community, address immediate challenges, and contribute to fostering a positive environment.

He also reiterated that their commitment remains steadfast in serving the public and enhancing the overall well-being of the residents, in line with the vision of the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo.