Security Operatives After Uzodimma’s Appointees Over Shady Deals In Imo

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Corrupt appontees in governor Uzodimma’s shared prosperity administration, who have been indicted in shady businesses are under serious run over invitation from security agencies in the State.

Heralding this new wave of fear in 3R Government in Imo is the sack and subsequent redeployment of some appointees in the state.

Impartial Observers learnt that officials of the state government involved in dirty deals while in office are living in fear that they may he next victims of arrest after few had reported security operatives.

On Monday, a serving Commissioner in the present administration was invited by the security outfit in the state. The official was said to have been invited based on petition that hinged on Racketeering while in office.

It was gathered that based on state government’s denial of land allocation, officials who advertised and collected monies for the purpose without redeeming it were being interrogated leading to fears in government quarters.

To heighten the situation, Governor Uzodinma through his media aide, Oguwike Nwachukwu in a statement warmed against those in office taking laws into their hands by engaging in illegal collection of tolls and extortion from Imolites.

Apparently engulfed with fear, some of the scared government officials have started giving hurried notifications trying to exonerate themselves from any form of illegal act. The head of government agency in Owerri, ENTRACO in a message denied involvement in any form of collection fees from roadside traders warning that it knows nothing about it.

Recall that a commissioner was last week fired same for a head of an agency while one was redeployed to another Ministry, while the sacked Commissioner for Lands, Noble Atulegwu was reportedly bundled to Imo Police Command by security operatives while he was on his way to Imo Airport.