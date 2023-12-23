Alleged Dangerous Locations: Ignore Them, But You Ought to Have Been Used to This Kind of Reports by Now — Nnabuife to Ndị Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Ndị Anambra and prospective investors in the state have been advised to disregard the fear being created through some media reports exaggerating insecurity in the State.

The former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation (publishers of National Light Newspaper, Ka Ọ Dị Taa Igbo newspaper, and Sportslight Xtra), Sir Chuka Nnabuife, gave the advice while interacting with newsmen in Awka, the State’s capital, in reaction to the alleged warning by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that the media space has been agog for days now with trending publications alleging that the IPOB members have issued warnings to indigenes of Anambra State and travelers returning to the State for the Yuletide. The viral publications also contain the list of Anambra and inter-state roads labelled as dangerous by the IPOB members, and which they also warned travelers to avoid this Yuletide.

Reacting to the publication, Sir Nnabuife who doubted the correctness and the currentness of the alleged press release credited to just ‘IPOB’ (without the full meaning of ‘IPOB’ written anywhere in the report), also recalled that same content trended at about the same time last year and last two years when the State was experiencing its peak of insecurity. He opined that the report might have been exhumed, restructured and republished by someone (which made it begin trending again), so as to create fresh tension in the State, scare intending travelers and investors in the State, or achieve any other purpose best known to its peddler(s). He further observed that, unlike some other publications or press releases known to have originated from the IPOB in the past, the currently trending publication credited to the group does not show the original version of the said press release, let alone showing its release date, the signatories, or where it is contained in the IPOB letterheaded paper.

Expressing concern about such negative media portrayals, Nnabuife, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, underscored the power of media in shaping public perception, even as he charged fellow media practitioners to be responsible and ethical in their reporting, harping on the need to avoid sensationalism and uphold a balanced representation of the state’s progress and challenges.

Contrary to the viral publications, the former CEO, who said Anambra was currently one of the most secure states in the country, refuted claims of heightened insecurity in the State, adding that Anambra State has made significant progress in improving security conditions, judging from what the situation used to be.

Employing historical context and drawing from personal experiences, he narrated instances of security challenges faced in the past specific localities and roads mentioned in the controversial reports, recalling how campaigns could not hold in some parts of the State during the 2021 governorship election, and how some politicians were attacked, beheaded or even kidnapped during the period, some of whom are still missing today. He, however, said such is not the situation in the State currently, as crowdy activities now peacefully hold in those areas today. He, therefore, wondered why Anambra indigenes, travelers, and prospective investors should be scared away with disinformation arising from negative portrayal and exaggeration of facts by the media.

He urged people not to be swayed by misinformation, highlighting that the state is actively working towards maintaining a safe and conducive environment for residents and investors.

Nnabuife, while hinting that the exhumers, purveyors or sponsors of such also ill-conceived controversial reports usually and strategically target it at the time they believe Ndị Anambra could come home, feel and experience the progress and conduciveness of the State as an investment destination, have ample time to scan through the investment opportunities that abound in the State, as well as participate in the progress-minded meetings of their town unions and other local groups. This strategy, he said, they use to scare the people away from the state, noting that Ndị Anambra ought to have noticed that.

While asserting that Anambra is on a progressive stride, Nnabuife, a public affairs analyst, also recounted the positive momentum in the State’s development, which he credited to the state government’s commitment to ensuring airtight security of lives and properties, comprehensive grassroots development, economic growth, and general welfare of the citizens. He additionally highlighted the extensive road network, evenly distributed across the 21 local government areas in the State as evidence of the government’s dedication to infrastructural development.

These, according to him, have combined to make Anambra State a first-choice investment destination, an opportunity, he said, Ndị Anambra and prospective investors, should leverage, rather than ignore or be scared away from as a result of disinformation and exaggerated media reports. He further attested that the Governor Chukwuma Soludo Administration had prioritized making business operations smoother in the state.

Concluding, Nnabuife called on citizens and the media to promote the positive aspects of Anambra State, emphasizing that the festive season presents a unique opportunity for development and investment. He also called for collective efforts towards the growth and stability of the state by dispelling unfounded fears and embracing the potential for prosperity.