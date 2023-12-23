Nigeria Immigration Services Promotes PRO ,31 others to next grades 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

In Sokoto,the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service ,Illela Border Command has decorated 32 newly promoted senior officers of the command.

The officers decorated includes 7 Assistant Comptrollers, 3 Chief Superintendent, 2 Superintendent, 7 Deputy Superintendent and 12 Assistant Superintendent of Immigration.

The occasion was conducted on Thursday 22/12/23 at the Command Headquarters, Illela in Sokoto State.

The Command Public Relation Officer Muhammad Abdullahi was among the newly decorated officers.

ACI Bello Ahmad who is the OC Gada Control post expressed his gratitude to Allah on behalf of the newly decorated officers. He also thanks the Ministry of Interior, the Board, the CGIS and the Comptroller of Immigration Illela for the gesture.

Earlier in his speech, the comptroller of immigration Illela border command urged the newly decorated officers to pay the gesture by discharging their duties with utmost dedication and professionalism.