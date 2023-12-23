8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Nigeria Immigration Services Promotes PRO ,31 others to next grades 

N/West
Nigeria Immigration Services Promotes PRO ,31 others to next grades 
Nigeria Immigration Services Promotes PRO ,31 others to next grades 

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Ado Sokoto
In Sokoto,the  Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service ,Illela Border Command has decorated  32 newly promoted senior officers of the command.
The officers decorated includes 7 Assistant Comptrollers, 3 Chief Superintendent, 2 Superintendent, 7 Deputy Superintendent and 12 Assistant Superintendent of Immigration.
Nigeria Immigration Services Promotes PRO ,31 others to next grades 
The occasion was conducted on Thursday 22/12/23 at the Command Headquarters, Illela in Sokoto State.
The Command Public Relation Officer Muhammad Abdullahi was among the newly decorated officers.
ACI Bello Ahmad who is the OC Gada Control post expressed his gratitude to Allah on behalf of the newly decorated officers. He also thanks the Ministry of Interior, the Board, the CGIS and the Comptroller of Immigration Illela for the gesture.
Earlier in his speech, the comptroller of immigration Illela border command urged the newly decorated officers to pay the gesture by discharging their duties with utmost dedication and professionalism.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
AGAIN : Rivers State Peace Accord Suffers Setback As Residents Protest Against Tinubu

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Redouble efforts to provide dividends of democracy --Aliyu charges cabinet members

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.