We’re Winning the War Against Insecurity, Anambra Is Safer Now — Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles has said the state is winning the war against insecurity in Anambra State, adding that the state is currently in a safer condition than it used to be.

Governor Soludo of Anambra stated this on in an interview with newsmen after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, where he restated that the state has zero tolerance for touts and criminal elements.

According to him, security, law and order are among top priorities of his government. The Governor, who recalled that over 600 touts were arrested in different parts of Onitsha and environs in one week after the launching of the State Anti-touting Squad; further added that Anambra State is very calm.

“Anambra is calm very calm and I can tell you it should be certainly one of the top three in terms of safety of lives and property.

“Security, law and order is our priority, we don’t condone touting. All these people collecting illegal revenue and trying to extort and expropriate from people innocently will be kicked out,” he said.

He said as the home of commerce, the state government would not condone harassment of citizens by touts.

His words: “Anambra is a state home of commerce, and we don’t want people harassing others who come in and we have zero tolerance for that kind of miscreants.

“We have a message for them, if you need a job, just come out. we give you training and we have some start-up funds for you to begin afresh and take a new life.

“But if you choose to expropriate from others innocently then we have no room for that in Anambra state. So if you are a tout go else but if you are productive engagement, that’s Anambra, it is a home of enterprise not a home for lazy people who want to get something from nothing.”