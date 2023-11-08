8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Search
Subscribe

ASUU Provides Succour to IDPs Camp in Sokoto

N/West
ASUU Provides Succour to IDPs Camp in Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Academic Staff Union of the University, Sokoto State chapter, has donated food item to over 250 Internally Displaced Persons in Sokoto .

The food materials was presented to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) ,who relocates to state metropolis do to the incessant bandit attacks on their communities .

The food items presented as donation to the members of Ramin Kura IDP camp in Sokoto North local government area of the state .

The assorted food materials donated includes ,rice ,beans ,vegetable oil ,sail ,drinking water among others .

In his remarks ,Professor Nurudeen Almustapha, said the gesture is part of the ASUU gesture to the less privileged.

This is part of our efforts to contribute to the wellbeing of those displaced persons and other less privileged in our community .

He said the programme was initiated by ASUU to help the needy,and this time it is for Northwest and North Central.

READ ALSO  Sultan confers award to eminent   personalities for service to humanity 

Similar event was done in the North Central, while we started with Northwest in Katsina state recently.

He further said we were at Zamfara and Kebbi States and now in Sokoto as part of the Northwest, where we are flagging off the distribution to give 250 members, all women of the IDPs.

ASUU earmarked a sum of over N50 million for the exercise in the North Central and North West other zones have received their own.

This part of our union cooperative responsibilities to help the needy,to actualise this members contribute a minimum of N2,000 for the duration of six months to implement the programme .

The chairman also call on the three tiers of government to ensure the provision of enough security to enable those in the IDP camp across the country to go back to their homes.

READ ALSO  Kaduna Electric sacks 39 staff for fraud, others

He further said ASUU has been given intellectual advice to the federal government on how to tackle insecurity in the country and thereby allow everyone living in the camp to go back to their homes.

Earlier , the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA), Nasiru Garba Kalambina, assured that the current administration is doing everything within its power to ensure those in the camp go back home soon.

He said the governor has been engaging in high-level security meetings, which will bring permanent peace to all the troubled parts of the state soon.

Beneficiaries commend ASUU for the kind gesture and called on similar organisation, individuals in to emulate the kind gesture of the ASUU.

 

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
We’re Winning the War Against Insecurity, Anambra Is Safer Now — Soludo
Next article
President Tinubu Signs N2.1 Trillion Supplementary 2023 Budget

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Kaduna to resettle Southern Kaduna communities displaced by bandits

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.