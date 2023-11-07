Media Group Foretells Ebonyi Economic Potential Under Gov Nwifuru

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Members of Ebonyi State Media Correspondents has applauded the strategic Economic moves of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru towards making the state, industrial hub and her

youths job creators and self reliance through purposeful empowerment programs in the state.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Comrade Celestine Okeh and secretary, Comrade Ndubuisi Nwogha, made available to newsmen after it’s monthly meeting in Abakaliki, said with commencement of the cash empowerment of five hundred (500) Ebonyians by the state government, which was targeted in taking them out from street hawking and other minor odd jobs, is a right step in a positive economic development and growth in the state.

The statement added that with the current empowerment and other programmes of the government in areas of human capital development, Ebonyi State in no distance time will blossom in economic prosperity.

The group called for a constant and sustained effort towards monitoring and mentoring those empowered so that the funds given to them will be economically utilized.

The Ebonyi media correspondents revealed that with the current economic Empowerment from the state government, number of persons coming into the Small scale enterprise sector of the state will automatically increased, and inturn, the state will gain in its Internally Generated Revenue owing to the fact that, the backbone of any economy is Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

The Group encouraged every political leaders and stakeholders in the state to rally around Governor Nwifuru and support him to achieve his blueprint of people’s charter of needs, opining that with his ongoing efforts to industrialize the state, his commitment in the health sector & employment of health workers, education, reticulation of abandoned Ezillo water treatment plant, reviving of the pipe productive plant, payment of accumulated gratuities of retired civil servants of the state, investments being attracted to the State to mention but few, shows that the governor is prepared for the task of governance and he has the interest/welfare of the people at heart, stressing that in no distant time, the state would experience economic posterity.