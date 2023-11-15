8.4 C
20-year-old kills father in Kaduna

A 20-year-old man, David Felix, has allegedly killed his father for appearing in his dream.

He was said to have committed the crime at their residence in Madakiya village, Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He claimed that his father appeared in his dreams as a bird with a human face, attempting to harm him, hence he had no choice but to kill him.

The incident, according to police, occurred on September 30, 2023, before the boy was apprehended.

It was gathered that during an interrogation at the State Police Command Headquarters, the suspect admitted to the crime, expressing regret for his actions.

He narrated that he took the step after waking up from sleep, using a pestle to assault his father while he was asleep.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, who presented the suspect to journalists on Wednesday announced that charges would be filed once the investigation was concluded.

