Gov Bala Mohammed tasks NYSC members on meaningful projects

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to start initiating meaningful Community Development Service projects in their places of primary assignment while on camp.

Mohammed stated this on Tuesday at the NYSC orientation camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state during the swearing in ceremony of the 2023 Batch C stream 1 corps members posted to the state.

He was represented by the state Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs, Mr Abubakar Bununu.

According to the governor, while the initiation of meaning projects were going through their minds, it would as well keep them from inappropriate behaviours on camp and during their service year.

He also enjoined them to take the noble call with utmost seriousness and dedicate themselves toward achieving the scheme’s goal of national unity and development.

“The good people of Bauchi state appreciate and understand the objectives and philosophy of the NYSC.

“In view of this, we have resolved to join hands with you in every way possible to ensure the success of the Scheme in the State.

“You have a most important role to play in shaping our corporate destiny and you must never mortgage this unique opportunity nor shirk your responsibility towards the nation,” he said.

Earlier, the Bauchi state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, commended the Bauchi state government for its unwavering commitment toward the realisation of NYSC objectives in the state.

She however, appealed to the state government for the provision of additional hostel accommodations for both corps members and camp officials, provision of additional mattresses and plastic chairs.

Yakubu also appealed for upgrading of the orientation camp multi-purpose hall to 5,000 capacity so as to meet up with the growing population of corps members deployed to the state, among others.

The state Coordinator explained that at the end of registration of corps members on Sunday, a total of 1,325 corps members comprising 593 female and 732 male were registered.