Kaduna Electric sacks 39 staff for fraud, others

The Management of Kaduna Electric has announced the dismissal of no fewer than 39 staff from the company for various offences which were in breach of the company’s employee policy.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, made this known in Kaduna on Monday, saying that the offences range from misappropriation of company funds, fraudulent practices, unauthorised access and abscondment.

According to Abdullahi via a statement, the offences were in breach of the revised employee conditions of service which was recently endorsed by the national leadership of the two in-house labour unions and the Management led by the Managing Director/CEO, Yusuf Usman Yahaya.

The statement added that the action of the dismissed staff had adverse effects on the company’s fortunes and needed to be checked.

According to the statement, Management seriously frowns at all manner of fraudulent activities perpetrated by staff and would act decisively by punishing all those caught.

While hoping that the dismissal will serve as a deterrent to others, the company advised customers to desist from transacting any business conniving with fraudulent persons to shortchange the company as this hampers its ability to meet its obligations to the electricity market.