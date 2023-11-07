8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Kaduna Electric sacks 39 staff for fraud, others

N/West
Kaduna Electric sacks 39 staff for fraud, others
Kaduna Electric sacks 39 staff for fraud, others

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Management of Kaduna Electric has announced the dismissal of no fewer than 39 staff from the company for various offences which were in breach of the company’s employee policy.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, made this known in Kaduna on Monday, saying that the offences range from misappropriation of company funds, fraudulent practices, unauthorised access and abscondment.

According to Abdullahi via a statement, the offences were in breach of the revised employee conditions of service which was recently endorsed by the national leadership of the two in-house labour unions and the Management led by the Managing Director/CEO, Yusuf Usman Yahaya.

READ ALSO  BUA Cement  to inaugurate new cement plant in Sokoto by January next year

The statement added that the action of the dismissed staff had adverse effects on the company’s fortunes and needed to be checked.

According to the statement, Management seriously frowns at all manner of fraudulent activities perpetrated by staff and would act decisively by punishing all those caught.

While hoping that the dismissal will serve as a deterrent to others, the company advised customers to desist from transacting any business conniving with fraudulent persons to shortchange the company as this hampers its ability to meet its obligations to the electricity market.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Troops kill three terrorists as Police rescue two clerics in Kaduna communities
Next article
EFCC Arraigns Oil Magnate for Alleged N24.3million Fraud

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  BUA Cement  to inaugurate new cement plant in Sokoto by January next year

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.