8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Israel/Hamas war: Ceasefire to be announced in coming hours – sources

World News
Israel/Hamas war: Ceasefire to be announced in coming hours – sources
Israel/Hamas war: Ceasefire to be announced in coming hours – sources

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

A Hamas official said Tuesday that a ceasefire agreement with Israel would be announced in the coming hours in Qatar.

The official, who requested to remain anonymous, spoke with Xinhua.

“We are close to reaching an agreement in the coming hours, and the movement has delivered its response to the mediators.’’

Another Hamas source said, “the agreement will be announced in Qatar, and it may be soon, and its success is linked to the commitment of the Israeli side.”

The ceasefire deal, said the sources, would last for five days and would include the release of 50 civilians and foreign nationals held by Hamas in exchange for the release of 300 Palestinian detainees.

This would include children and women, held by Israel.

The deal also included the entry of 300 trucks of food, medical and fuel aid into the Gaza Strip.

The sources indicated that the release of prisoners would take place in stages, at a rate of 10 Israeli prisoners per day compared with that of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Appeal Court judgment: Police warn against violence in Nasarawa State

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.