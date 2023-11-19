Ex ALGON Boss, Emele Comments On Uzodimma’s Re-election, Urges Imolites To Pray Against Distraction

From Joshua Chibuzom

The Commissioner for Local Government Area and Chieftaincy Affairs Imo State, Hon. Chief Mrs Rubby Emele has expressed confidence in the State positive vibes for the election of Governor Hope Uzodimma for the second term as the people will not only expect but will witness more massive grassrooted infrastructural and social amenities development.

Chief Mrs Emele gave the assurance while interacting with Newsmen shortly after the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mrs Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru’s collection of certificates of returned from the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Owerri Last Friday, 17 November 2023.

The seasoned Administrator and former ALGON Chairman Imo State Chapter, pointed out that, before now, Senator Hope Uzodimma has showed in physical terms, that, he is prepared to take Imo State to another level in both infrastructural and human capital development. Opened up the dilapidated major roads with street lights for easy night movement, Renovations of Health Centers, workers welfare enhanced and going into the Skill up Imo Youths cohorts programmes to make sure that the Youths are ready and available for employment based on international best practices and standard.

The Commissioner for Local Government Area and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Chief Mrs Emele, said that, forwardly into the second term, the rural areas will benefit more in terms of developments of more rural roads linking same to the major ones to enable the rural dwellers who are predominantly farmers access to the market to sell their produce.

Assuring that some Community Based rural markets across the Council’s will be equally modernized to serve the people and the State as ultramodern daily markets to help farmers to sell their wares.

According to her, governor Hope Uzodimma is passionate about the people’s welfare and will do everything humanity and possible to ensure evenly spread of his shared prosperity mantra.

Thanking the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma for the extensions of an olive branch to those who contested the November 11,2023, Governorship election with him and their supporters to joined him to ensure that the people of Imo State are transformed for better through sound, morale impactful leadership as no body was a loser but Imo State have remained the winner.

She pointed out that the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma is interested in the State alone and encouraged more prayers and support of the people devoid of distractions to him enable further more visible and visionary developmental oriented leadership in the State.