Gunmen kidnap man in Anambra, bold away with his new SUV

Gunmen kidnap man in Anambra, bold away with his new SUV
Gunmen kidnap man in Anambra, bold away with his new SUV

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Chuks Eke
A yet to be identified young man has been allegedly kidnapped in Anambra state by gunmen suspected to be ransom kidnappers.
The incident, according to the source, occurred on Saturday night in front of Jairo Petrol station along Nkpor-Obosi road in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.
Eye witnesses stated that the the victim was cruising on his new SUV when the
gunmen  double-crossed him, abducted him, forced him into their own vehicle and zoomed off with his own vehicle.
However, the state Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga told newsmen on phone that such an incident had not yet been reported to the police as at press time.
Ikenga also noted that the allegation of shooting a church member on leg for trying to resist the arrest of their pastor, one Matthias Ezeaku during a church service by police operatives from the state Criminal Investigations Department, CID Annex located at the defunct SARS Headquarters, Awkuzu, had not reached his office as at press time.

