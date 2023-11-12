8.4 C
New York
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Imo Election : Labour Party Agent Beaten, kicked Out Of Collation Centre

Politics
Labour Party USA Reconstituted
Labor party logo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

A fight broke out today Sunday between party agents at the state collation centre for the Imo gubernatorial election.

The fight ensued after the election results from Orsu LGA were announced.

The development resulted in the party agent of the Labour Party, LP, being beaten and bundled out of the collation hall while his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was ushered out.

The dispute appears to have been triggered by the announcement of election results from Orsu Local Government Area (LGA). According to the initial results, Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was reported to have polled 18,003 votes, while Athan Achonu of the Labour Party (LP) received 813 votes, and Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 624 votes.

READ ALSO  Nov Poll : INEC Sensitive Materials Arrive In Imo As CBN Takes Custody

However, the LP and PDP party agents contested these results, claiming that the election in Orsu LGA had not been conducted properly and that the figures presented were “manufactured.” This dispute disrupted the collation process and led to a confrontation between the protesting party agents and their colleagues in the collation hall.

Mr. Abayomi Fashina the state returning officer accused them of disrupting the collation exercise.

Fashina called on them to return to their seats.

Thereafter, the protesting party agents were swarmed by their colleagues in the hall, leading to punches and kicks.

The protesting party agents were eventually bundled out of the collation hall.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Vote Buyers in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi States
Next article
Imo Election : Governor Uzodimma Clears All 27 LGAs As INEC Set To Declare Final Result

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Nov Poll : INEC Sensitive Materials Arrive In Imo As CBN Takes Custody

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.