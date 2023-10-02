Tribunal Sacks Sule As Nasarawa State Governor, Declares Ombudagu Winner

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was dramatic on Monday, as the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday, nullified the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule in the last general election.

The three-man panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, while delivering the judgment via zoom, said Emmanuel Ombudagu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the winner.

Two of the justices agreed that the election was won by the PDP while one judge dissented.

Ezekiel maintained that the petitioner was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

Present at the court were x-Governors Abdullahi Adamu, Tanko Al-makura among other political dignitaries present at the court.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lafia, declared Abdullahi Sule the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State in March.