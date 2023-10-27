APGA hails Tinubu’s victory at S”Court

….says he should implement at least 50% of his debt agenda

By Chuks Eke

The leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA has felicitated with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his victory at the Supreme Court as it concerned the petitions filed against him by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party, LP candidate, Peter Obi seeking to upturn his presidential election victory.

National Chairman of APGA, Hon. Sylveser Ezeokenwa who made the felicitation n a chat with some members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Anambra state council, yesterday at the APGA National Secretariat in Awka, urged Nigerians to join hand with Tinubu to develop the Nigerian nation.

Ezeokenwa who described journalists as truely the watch dog of the society, however advised Tinubu to endeavour to implement at least 50 percent of programmes in his development agenda as according to him, if the president can implement up to 60 percent of his programmes, the nation would witness rapid transform in the near future.

He disclosed that APGA has positioned itself in a vantages position to win more elective positions in the country during the next electioneering period and maintained that all post primary elections bickerings which had in the past held the party to ransom, would no longer repeat itself as the would henceforth insist on transparent primary elections in all the elective positions.