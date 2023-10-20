8.4 C
Sokoto Petition Tribunal Upheld Elections of two APC House of Reps members 

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto
The National and State Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has upheld the elections of the two House of Representatives members who emerges on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), in 2023 general  elections  in the state.
They are members representing Gudu/Tangaza federal constituency ,Hon Sani Alhaji Yakubu and that of Wurno/Rabah federal constituency ,Arch.Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu.
The petition tribunal  Secretary,Sunday Martins confirmed the elections of two lawmakers after dismissing the petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP),candidates,Musa Abubakar Gidan Madi and Muhammad Alhaji S. Hassan Rabah respectively.
Martins further said the tribunal dismissed the two petitions for lack of merit.
However,commenting on the tribunal verdicts ,the winners Hon Sani Alhaji Yakubu representing Gudu/Tangaza and that of Wurno/Rabah federal constituency ,Arch.Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu described their victory as a will of God .
The members  also thanked their people for their unflinching support and encouragement .
The duos also assured their people adequate support and representation that will assist in addressing security challenges affecting the two areas .
Contacted ,PDP candidate for Gudu/Tangaza ,Musa Abubakar Gidan Madi said he is consulting his lawyers for the possible of appealing the judgement

