Protect me from my vicious business partner, company CEO begs IGP, PSC, rights groups, others

By Chuks Eke

A community leader from Onitsha, Anambra state, Orimili Olisa Chukwura has sent a strongly worded save-Our-Soul, SOS appeal to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP to protect him from what he described as the menace of his own business partner, Chief Francis Anyakwo whom he said is currently threatening his life by all means and incessantly invading his residential homes in Port Harcourt, Rivers state and his Onitsha country home, with policemen.

He also appealed to the Police Service Commission, PSC, the judiciary, human rights organizations, Onitsha community leaders, civil rights advocates and lovers of peace to join hands in the efforts to rescue him from the grip of his partner now turned enemy.

Chukwura, a Port Harcourt based businessman and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO of Green Cross Consultancy Nigeria Limited, an oil and gas consultancy services firm told newsmen at his country home in Onitsha yesterday that he has been into hiding because Anyakwo, his hitherto business partner has not only refused to give him his own share of their business proceeds but also uses policemen to chase him up and down, prompting him to go into hiding.

He contended that Anyakwo, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Services Limited, which specialized in oil and gas contracts also based in Port Harcourt had engaged his consultancy services as far back as 2006 on a profit sharing ratio of 60/40 but owed him for years now.

He further contended that their disagreement started early this year when he demanded for his own 40 percent share of the accumulated proceeds and Anyakwo not only refused to pay him but instead began to invade both his Port Harcourt residence and his Onitsha country home with some policemen attached to the office of Intelligence Bureau of the Lagos state police command.

He said some time in August, this year, he went to a High court sitting at Awka, Anambra state capital and presided over by Justice Ike Ogu where he obtained an injunction restraining Anyakwo, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Intelligence Bureau, one DSP Ibitoye Rueus and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP from further hunting him for arrest and detention.

He said inspite of the Suit No. O/MISC.260/2023 and Motion No. O/1314M/2023, dated August 25, 2023 where Justice Ike Ogu directed all the defendants to stay all actions or stop taking further actions in connection with the subject matter of the application, pending the determination of the substantive application, Anyakwo is still using the police to invade his homes in an efforts to arrest, detain and silence him.

Efforts to reach Anyakwo on phone to react to the allegations proved abortive as at the time of filing this report as he did not respond to several calls put across to him, but his Personal Assistant who picked his own call, said he was too busy to react to the master at the moment.

On the left dressed in chieftaincy regalia is Orimili Chukwura, the petitioner, while on the right is Anyakwo, defendant.