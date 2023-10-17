Insecurity: Sokoto lawmaker urges Bafarawa to remits N350m to SEZDA

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The member representing Sabon Birni constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly , Hon Aminu Almustapha Boza has made a passionate appealed to the former state governor ,Alhajj Dalhatu Bafarawa to immediately release the N350 million to assist vulnerable causes by bandits attacks.

The legislator insisted that the former governor should release the funds realised appeal funds organised by the Sokoto Eastern Zone Development Association (SEZDA) .

Boza said this became necessary so as to make best use of the funds to cushion the hardship being witnessed by the people of the eight local government worst affected by bandits attacks in Sokoto eastern zone.

He noted that communities in the eastern parts of the Sokoto State are in dare need of help as a result of incessant banditry, hence the need for the former governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa to fear Allah and releases the money to SEZDA to enable it support moves toward ending security in the zone. .

According to him,the areas most affected by the bandits attacked and form the SEZDA comprises of Sabon Birni, Isa, Gada, Illela, Rabah, Wurno and Goronyo local Government areas respectively.

The member who refuted as baseless the claims by some executive members of the association that SEZDA had constructed dispensaries and primary School classrooms at affected areas, adding that most of the schools in the affected council areas were merged with Schools in Sokoto metropolis.

Boza argued that such structures were not the basic needs of victims of insurgency.

Earlier,the Secretary General of SEZDA funds ,Professor Shamaki while speaking to journalists on the defence of their actions said , SEZDA was only able to raise One hundred million naira at the appeal fund in Gwadabawa 3 years a go and 50 million naira from the then Governor of the state Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He said before now, SEZDA has commenced construction of Schools and dispensaries across the affected local government areas but the increase in Banditry and kidnapping for ransom forced them to abandoned the projects some of which were near completion stages.

prof. Shamaki further expressed dismay with the way some stake holders are using current security challenges facing the area to play politics.

The SEZDA committee has already approved the purchase of essential commodities and medicament to shared among various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the zone.

He is optimistic that the funds in the custody of the grand patron in person Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa that no single kobo of the association would be missing due to honest,prudent and above all fear of Allah .