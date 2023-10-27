Gov Aliyu grants amnesty to 73 prison inmates

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, has granted pardon to 73 prison inmates serving various jail terms in Sokoto Correctional Custodial Centers.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Hon. Nasiru Mohammed Binji Esq. disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday to newsmen . Binji who also the Chairman Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in the State revealed that those granted pardon include 6 inmates whose life sentences were reduced to 25 years, while 67 have been released unconditionally.

He further said that the decision was in line with the Powers Conferred on the Executive Governors by section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

The kind gesture is in Commemoration of the 63rd year Independence Anniversary Celebrations.