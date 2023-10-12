“Plot To Sabotage FG Will Attract NSA Sanctions”, Umahi Threatens Contractors

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew|

Minister of Works, David Umahi has said the federal government would not hesitate to engage the office of the National Security Adviser to counter any act of sabotage being contemplated by some contractors to make the renewed hope agenda of the federal government for good roads fail.

He equally called on all contractors to ensure that they do their jobs in accordance with global best practices to give value for money to Nigerian road users.

The minister who said this while meeting with some contractors at the Mabushi headquarters on Wednesday pointed out that information reaching his office indicated that some contractors especially foreign ones are plotting to sabotage federal government’s resolve to build good roads for Nigerians.

He said contractors must get used to the fact that things have changed for the good of the Nigerian people and jobs must be done according to the releases.

“We have learned that some of you want to sabotage me to prove that concrete is not good. That is a lie, concrete is very good. Go to Lagos seaport and see what the contractor is doing. Go to my state to see what I did. The roads are still there and very good on concrete.”

He said the determination of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to provide quality road service was open to explore all options on road technology, inclusive of concrete technology and asphalt technology.

He said the federal government remained particular on road quality and durability so that it could guarantee many years of usage as against spoilage while the road was still under construction.

“We are not saying don’t use asphalt, you can use it if you want to but you must do so on the following conditions. We have moved from asking for bank guarantee to just insurance guarantee. This is just to let you know that I want to succeed.

“You must make sure that this asphalt last 15 years and the concrete design is on 50 years,” the minister emphasised.

He said all the meetings by the various contractors to sabotage the federal government plan to restore quality roads to Nigerians would fail.

He maintained that in the drive to ensure value for money on road construction for the Nigerian people, he stated that government would be strict on variation of contracts: “Condition number two for use of asphalt is the 5 per cent variation on price and if you have exhausted your 5 per cent already. You cannot enjoy another five percent.

“Inflation on asphalt work is on geometric progression. Price is increasing every day and there is no money to pay for these increases.

“Mr President did concrete road in Lagos and he reminded me about this. I believe Nigerians will support us on the fact that when you do this asphalt, there should be guarantee on it.

“So please stop harassing me with price. We have set our prices. Even this morning, the directors met and increased the price. I accepted. The price is only for trunk ‘A’.

“Trunk B and C will not enjoy that price because it is going to be on a different design.”

Expressing his displeasure on the plot to sabotage the government effort to provide long-lasting roads to Nigerians by the contractors, he said You contractors cheat us on the thickness of asphalt. “

“The bitumens imported are of bad quality and then you start putting in enhancer and modifier. We don’t want that again, there is no such thing overseas. Use the type of asphalt used abroad,” The minister stated.

Umahi emphasised that the contractors must be well equipped for the jobs they undertake so that they can respond to whatever challenges arise while they are at work. “We have also directed that at least in every 30 kilometers, there should be minimum equipment of eight dossiers, two graders, four excavators, 20 trailers and other construction equipment in line with active site works operations.”

He told the contractors that those already executing four or more projects will not be awarded any other job so that they can focus on that job and complete it.

“I have also gotten approval of Mr. President to scope our work which means that we are going scoping in two or three phases so that we can have free traffic. Nigerians should have one road that is very good.