Nov Poll : Governor Uzodimma Assumes Control Of Gubernatorial Campaign, Appoints Trusted Loyalists

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

In anticipation of the upcoming gubernatorial election scheduled for November 11, Governor Hope Uzodimma, who is determined to secure his re-election, has unveiled a distinctive campaign team comprised of his unwavering political confidants, associates, and devoted supporters.

This team is poised to spearhead the campaign efforts on behalf of the Governor, effectively promoting his political aspirations in the run-up to the imminent polls.

Notably, Governor Uzodimma initiated his re-election campaign with a grand flag-off event in Owerri last week.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and several state governors affiliated with the party.

An official statement, signed by Uzodimma’s Political Adviser, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, disclosed the formation of the campaign team. Remarkably, Governor Uzodimma himself has assumed the role of Director General for the Campaign team.

Surprisingly, none of his Special Advisers and Special Assistants, apart from the Special Advisers on Youth Affairs and Special Duties, found a place in the team.

In a remarkable twist, five Commissioners from his cabinet, namely C.O.C Akaolisa, Love Ineh, Ralph Nwosu, Chuck Chuckuemeka, and Prosper Ohayagha, were included as members of the campaign team.

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mac Donald Ebere, and the National Vice Chairman of the APC for the South East, Dr. Ijioma Arodiogbu, have also been enlisted in this distinctive team.

The coordination of campaign activities in Orlu and Okigwe zones will be overseen by Senators Osita Izunaso and Patrick Ndubueze, while Alex Mbata, the APC Imo East Senatorial candidate in the 2023 Senatorial election, will take charge of Owerri zone.

Additionally, the list features other notable figures, including former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Emeka Nduka.

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, stands out as the sole representative from the 10th Imo Assembly included in the team.

Among the prominent dignitaries on this roster are Cosmas Iwu, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, and Jerry Chukwueke, along with other distinguished leaders within the APC in Imo State.