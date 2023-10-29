8.4 C
NNPP Rejects Kwankwaso, Ali, Reaffirms Solidarity with Aniebonam, Agbo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in southeastern Nigeria have reaffirmed their unwavering support for the party’s Founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, and the current National Working Committee (NWC) led by His Excellency, Agbo Major.

The members avowed this unreserved solidarity during the southeast regional conference of the party held in Awka, which attracted the leadership and stakeholders of the party from the five states of the region.

The conference addressed the challenges faced by NNPP and other political parties in Nigeria, including internal and external obstacles that have led to party members defecting to different groups. Notably, the NNPP has encountered internal issues, primarily related to attempts to hijack the party by newcomers.

Addressing members of the party, the Deputy National Chairman of NNPP, Chief Felix Chukwurah expressed gratitude for the contributions of party stalwarts from the region.

He highlighted Dr. Aniebonam’s immense dedication to the party, which he said, he founded and funded over two decades ago. He also commended the relentless efforts of the NWC, particularly Dr. Agbo Major, in maintaining the party’s grassroots support and expanding its presence nationally.

Chief Chukwurah raised concerns about the violation of the party’s constitution and the creation of a new one under the pretext of an amendment by recent entrants. This, he described as an effort to wrest control of the party from its founder and other pioneer members. He also criticized the manipulation of the NWC by certain new entrants, notably mentioning Kwankwaso and his associates, whom were accused of holding meetings in private residences to push for self-serving decisions and suspending or expelling party members who didn’t support their agenda.

During the conference, it was emphasized that the NNPP’s founders and loyalists had worked to maintain the party’s integrity, while they have also made efforts to resolve the disputes within the party, including legal actions to restrain actions that would harm the party.

The conference also recognized the newly appointed acting state chairmen of the party, and assured members that the original NNPP structure remained intact, while also reaffirming the dissolution of the previous NWC led by Kawu Ali, as well as the expulsion of Kwankwaso and his support group. It equally emphasized that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that initially united NNPP with Kwankwaso and Kwankwasia for elective positions in past elections was confirmed to have expired.

According to Chief Chukwurah, the party aimed to address internal issues and strengthen its position in Nigerian politics as it prepared for upcoming elections. He also emphatically stated that the party would win the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Imo and Anambra states.

In their separate remarks, leaders and stalwarts of the party from different states, including the Acting State Chairman of the party Abia state, Prince Kelechi Apugo; his Enugu State counterpart, Hon. Ezeogu Stephen; and his Ebonyi State counterpart, Hon. Nnani Nnaemeka shared their experiences of what is going on in the party and what transpired both before, during and after the 2023 general election; even as they reaffirmed their solidarity with the Founder of the party, while also passing vote of confidence on the Agbo-led NWC.

