Bombs Recovered, Two Killed As Troops Clear More Hideouts in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A notorious gunrunner has been arrested, while many locally-made bombs have been recovered as security operatives further their bombardment and clearance of the hideouts of gunmen terrorizing different parts of Anambra State and its environs.

According to a statement issued by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt. Col. Jonah Unuakhalu; the latest clearance operation by ‘‘Operation Udo Ka II’’ badgered in the terrorists’ hideouts at Orsumoghu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He further revealed that some of the terrorists who came to fight the troops were gunned down, while some incriminating items, including military boots and belt, mobile phones, binoculars, leather hand gloves and police head warmer, among others were also recovered during the operation.

His statement read in part: “The troops were able to dislodge the group; neutralised two of them, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered from the camps included a pair of military boots, one military belt, five mobile phones, one binoculars, leather hand gloves and police head warmer.

“Others were one locally-made handheld IED and four locally-made IED launchers (Ogbunigwe),’’ he stated.

Unuakhalu added that troops of Sector 2 of the “Operation Udo Ka II’’ arrested a suspected gunrunner on Thursday while on a search-and-rescue operation at Effium in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He said the suspected gunrunner, Francis Nwekire, 63, was arrested in his house with 48 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

“Additionally, a suspected Effium Militia in Ebonyi was arrested and he led troops to their hideout.

“Items recovered from the hideout were one AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and one AK-47 magazine.

“Both suspects are presently in troops’ custody for further interrogations.”